Wheelchair Market Size to Worth Around USD 14.7 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wheelchair market size was valued at USD 7.12 billion in 2022. People who already are helpless or unwilling to move because of an accident or other disorders like Down syndrome utilize wheelchairs to go around. The different sorts of wheelchairs are mechanical chairs as well as powered or electrical chairs. Both interior and outdoor uses are possible for them. In the coming years, new advancements & inventions, including stair climbing wheelchairs, sporting recliners, and intelligent mobility scooters, are predicted to propel the expansion of both the assistive devices industry.



The wheelchair's greatest dependable characteristics to consumers are being provided by ongoing physiologic wheelchairs improvements as well as technology chair developments. Wheelchairs have become the preferred or practical choice for customers and patients due to the addition of modern equipment like ocular detector control mechanisms, operating control systems to AI automated processes or touch make contact trying to influence, and improvements in personalization like introducing additional the most convenience besides shock absorption, additional support for body position regulation, and pressure pitcher scores. Enhancing the patient's dependence and security indicates a growing market need. More recent wheelchairs have characteristics including automated processes or moderately, regulated movement, reduced dangerous manual restrictions, and assistant demands.

Report Insights:

In 2021, the electric wheelchair product segment exhibited 55.6% market share.

In 2021, the adult category segment generated 69.4% market share.

In 2021, the rehabilitation centers application segment hit revenue share of around 34.5%.

North America region had revenue share of 35% in 2021.

Regional Snapshot

The aging population of advanced countries including the United States, Japan, and Canada, is anticipated to fuel industry revenue. For individuals with difficulties who have difficulty moving or even have spine injuries that result in quadriplegia, palsy, or down syndrome, this aid is useful. The flexibility provided by wheelchair usage provides users with a range of chances to perform, educate, participate in multiple social events, and obtain health services.

Additionally, it benefits users' lifestyle quality & overall well-being by easing problems amongst individuals. Studies suggest that 1.85% of people worldwide need wheelchairs. Chair need is now produced by 1% of both the people in 34 wealthy countries, but 2% of the demographic in 156 emerging economies, which is predicted to increase the need for chairs worldwide.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 14.7 Billion CAGR 9.49% from 2022 to 2030 By Product Manual

Electric By Category Adults

Paediatric By Application Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers By Region North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

MEA Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Aquila Corporation, Aspen Seating, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Custom Engineered Wheels, DEKA Research & Development Corp (U.S.), Eagle Sportschairs LLC., Alber (Frank Mobility), EASE Seating System, Graham-Field Health Products Inc., Forza Medi, Hoveround Corporation, Others

Market Dynamics

What are the drivers of wheelchair market?

People who are paralyzed are limited in their capacity to move their bodies and use their voluntary muscles because of a variety of conditions, including nervous system disorders, strokes, artery obstructions, and obstructions inside the skull or neck. Accidental and sports-related spinal and brain cord traumas can also result in immobility; in these cases, a wheelchair provides mobility freedom. The need for wheelchairs is anticipated to rise as more people with paralysis need them to freely circulate and carry out daily tasks.

The need for wheelchairs has risen due to an increase in the percentage of persons over 65 around the world, particularly in industrialized nations. A loss of stamina or physical issues like osteoarthritis and rheumatism cause mobility challenges in the elderly society. They have a hard time getting about, and just a chair is required to assist people during daily tasks. Wheelchair users are crucial in people with severe disabilities, spinal cord injuries, and problems.

Mobility scooters that are powered by electricity promote mobility, are simpler to use, and encourage people to move rather than become tired. For greater availability & independence, it is frequently utilized outside. Mobility scooters are becoming more useful as a result of ongoing brand advancement and technological advancement, that is anticipated to keep up with the rising world market. Research indicates that almost 70 million individuals worldwide need wheelchairs. Many people, though, are denied accessibility to wheelchairs. The use of wheelchairs by approximately 11.6% of worldwide people is fostering the industry for wheelchairs sales growth.





What are the restraints of the wheelchair market?

The expansion of such an industry's revenues has been constrained by wheelchairs' expensive manufacture & repair costs. In certain places, motorized wheelchairs offer restricted movement. In contrast to earlier scooters, mechanical chairs seem to be more flexible. Additionally, it imposes some unique size restrictions, that have an impact on its expansion.

Long-term usage of such chairs puts consumers at risk for skin rashes, pressure ulcers, and spinal damage. Statistics in business growth are anticipated to be constrained by attachments' low diversity and availability. The high cost of electric chairs makes them unaffordable to all customers, resulting in a detrimental effect on the expansion of the wheelchairs market worldwide.

Market Opportunities

Advanced technologies and equipment were developed recently to assist those who have low capacity. That expanding trend makes intellectual ability devices feasible thanks to low-cost CPUs & monitors. If customers have a positive perspective about new gadgets, artificial intelligence, smartwatches, and computer vision, then people may prefer powered wheelchairs. This is expected to create potential opportunities for intelligent chair industry players.

Market Challenges

During the projection timeframe of 2021-30 global economy has evolved of the manual wheelchair will be constrained by the expensive amount of the cost and also the absence of targeted and relevant. Given the high cost and complexity of digital chairs, substantial services and infrastructure would be needed again in an attempt to familiarise & educate users.

The above study of the global industry for smart wheelchairs includes information on the latest market advancements, import duties, trade interpretation, business model, supply chain enhancement, market dominance, the effect of residential and localized industry players, and an analysis of prospects in terms of new revenue streams, and advancements in technology.

Report Highlights

According to Interesting, motorized wheelchairs were anticipated to experience the largest increases during the projected timeframe because of the increasing need for chairs with many functions, including angulation, reclined, and freestanding recliners.

Basic, sporting, geriatric, & upright wheelchairs are employed in a variety of uses inside this sector. Because of their low cost and widespread accessibility, basic wheelchairs would continue to dominate the market.

In part because of its obesity rates prevalence and older society, the United States would continue to serve as the world's largest continent. Because of rising governmental healthcare spending, a growing number of people with disabilities, and an increase in medical facility building, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the greatest growth rate throughout the projection period.





Recent Developments

The Powered Company unveiled its "One Remedy" innovation in January 2022, which combines the most well-known wheelchair users with several amazing aspect structures for such a flawless system. the manufacture and distribution of chronic hospital equipment, such as chairs, strollers, stress therapy, electric scooters, and positioning goods.

LITH-TECH, a wheelchair manufacturer with its global headquarters in the UK, unveiled their Intelligent Chairs 3 folding wheelchairs on 19 Oct 2021. Entrance wheelchairs have features such as a 1 x 12AH charger that can go around 12 kilometers on a fast charger and that can be used both inside and outside.

Furthermore, this would be created specifically for clients who value dependability and usability, and demand for it has been extraordinarily high due to its adherence to baggage limitations for flights.

On August 2, 2021, the American wheelchair manufacturer Invacare Company announced the AVIVA Tornado RX, a back-wheel-powered wheelchair that will increase the bar for powered transportation. Wheel Air presents a new strong backrest organized and summarise in 2021 to help people in wheelchairs. This wheelchair's short length and narrow breadth give it just a small base layout that ensures agility with only an upgraded motor system that runs at 5.8-7.5 mph. The company claims that adding a Wheel Air Technology which gives wheelchair users access to their temperature and relative humidity to one stiff backrest can be done in as little as two months.

In February 2020, Numotion, a provider of complexity rehabilitation technologies (CRT) networks, bought the Monroe Powerchair chair. Monroe Chair provides unique technologies for difficult rehab services and health-related items.

In November 2019, IIT Madras University and Phoenix Healthcare Systems will launch India's first locally developed "Stand Powerchair." With the use of this technology, a disabled person who requires a wheelchair can shift postures independently and safely from sitting to having to stand.

Top wheelchair manufacturer Ottobock, based in Germany, saw two developments in the wheelchair market in 2019. As a result, an epidemic issue drastically decreased their income. Numerous other businesses ran across the same issues. The business would have been operational by the end of 2020, providing its clients with e-services like video chats for e-appointments, home delivery, and social networking site guidance.





