Pokemoto Signs Three New Franchise Agreements in Connecticut

Pokemoto Reigns as Largest Poke Chain in Connecticut

Burleson, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the signing of three additional franchise agreements signed in the Connecticut market. The three newly signed agreements brings Pokemoto’s presence in Connecticut to 18 Pokemoto locations (10 currently open and 8 future franchise locations). This signing brings the total of new franchise agreements inked to 43.

Pokemoto continues to reign as the largest Hawaiian Poke chain in the Connecticut market today with plans to continue its expansion through franchising efforts and company owned locations across multiple states. Over the summer months, the Hawaiian poke chain announced it’s entrance into three new states – Kansas, Tennessee and Texas, bringing the brands overall presence to 13 states once the locations are opened. The company currently has 11 locations in the construction phase preparing to open in the coming weeks and early fall.

The Pokemoto franchise model allows for an initial franchise fee of up to $25,000, per unit, when the agreement is signed while also providing 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened.

“The Connecticut market hosts the most Pokemoto eateries with 18 locations, once the newly signed agreements are opened. We’re thrilled to hold the title of the biggest poke player in the state of Connecticut.” said Michael Roper, CEO. “The franchising and development teams have been working tirelessly to bring new deals to the table while working with our existing franchise community to get new units open and operating. We also have a few company owned locations gearing up to open which will assist in “seeding” the market to cover more territory and potentially sign more franchise deals. I’m looking forward to sharing future updates on openings and new deals signed!”

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing

marketing@musclemakergrill.com