Somerset County, PA Annual Real Estate Upset Tax Sale Moves to GovDeals’ Online Platform

The Sale Will Help the County in the Collection of Delinquent Property Taxes

SOMERSET, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Somerset County Tax Claim Bureau's annual Upset Tax Sale will be held virtually on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for more than 16,000 government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus to more than 4.8 million registered buyers. The sale is being conducted to collect on funds due the county for unpaid real estate taxes, federal liens, municipal claims, or other costs. The one-day event featuring hundreds of residential and commercial parcels will take place on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, with starting bids equal to the taxable interest amount owed on each property.

This is the first time Somerset County has used GovDeals to auction its real estate. By moving their annual Upset Tax Sale online, Somerset County can now conduct hundreds of tax sales simultaneously, saving time and simplifying the sales process by having GovDeals’ tailored solution work in accordance with the needs of their county. The GovDeals marketplace offers its sellers a true partnership, evolving in accordance with the changing needs of an agency. With GovDeals, Somerset can have access to a perpetual audit trail, and be protected from buyer fraud all while maximizing their returns.

Potential buyers have until Friday August 26th, 2022, to submit additional documentation to their Tax Claim Bureau and pay a $100 non-refundable registration fee in order to participate in these auctions.

For further information about registering for this sale please visit GovDeals.com/somersetcountytaxsale. To bid on any assets on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. GovDeals specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. GovDeals is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. GovDeals buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.