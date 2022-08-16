ALYI Previews Electric Vehicle Strategic Transition

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced CEO Randell Torno will be in East Africa starting next week on an extended trip to advance the company’s evolving electric vehicle strategy.

Mr. Torno’s trip coincides with the company’s current merger and acquisition initiative intended to accelerate an evolution of the company’s overall electric vehicle strategy.

The company has recently announced and confirmed an NDA executed and ongoing due diligence.

Subsequently, the company has announced an expanded merger and acquisition initiative beyond the initial NDA to include additional merger and acquisition candidates.

The company also indicated encouraging progress with its initial electric motorcycle deployment in East Africa is contributing to the company’s overall electric vehicle strategic evolution.

The company has initiated work on relaunching its website to reflect the electric vehicle strategic evolution underway.

The company will continue to provide updates as developments proceed.

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.