Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size worth $ 3.54 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.87% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market ” By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Others), By Animal Type (Companion Animals and Food Producing Animals), By End User (Reference Laboratories, Veterinary Laboratories and Clinics, Point of Care/In House Testing, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.87 % from 2023 to 2030.

Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Overview

Animals with infectious infections who are not treated for a prolonged period of time can die. Therefore, treating animals with these diseases requires early diagnosis and therapy. Additionally, veterinary diagnostics refers to the processes and examinations carried out to identify the existence of infectious diseases. These tests and methods also use goods referred to as veterinary infectious disease diagnostics.

Animal infections brought on by viruses, bacteria, and parasites are just a few of the infectious diseases that can be detected with these diagnostics. Additionally, diagnostics can be performed to find contagious diseases in animals like cats and dogs. The primary drivers of the growth of the worldwide Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are the increase in pet ownership and the rise in animal health expenditure. For instance, diagnosing an animal’s disease costs a lot of money.

There are now more people looking for these services and willing to spend more money. Additionally, the market for veterinary infectious disease diagnostics is expanding due to an increase in the prevalence of numerous infectious diseases among companion animals. However, the development of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry is constrained by a lack of awareness regarding the usage of these tools in developing nations.

Key Players

The major players in the market are bioMérieux SA, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., ID. Vet, Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Virbac., Zoetis and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market On the basis of Technology, Animal Type, End User, and Geography.

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology Immunodiagnostics Molecular Diagnostics Others

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type Companion Animals Food Producing Animals

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User Reference Laboratories Veterinary Laboratories and Clinics Point of Care/In House Testing Others

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



