Fastbase (OTC: FBSE) Explodes Data Research Space

New York, NY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE), one of the leading web analytics and data providers in the world, is now expanding its data services to also include novel, cost-effective and speedy, data research and market reports, which will provide consulting houses such as McKinsey, PwC, Boston Consulting Group, Bain, Deloitte and Kearney with pertinent information to help their customers.

This is the global big data market that is forecast to grow to 103 billion U.S. dollars by 2027 - more than double its expected market size in 2018. With a share of 45 percent, this software segment is on target to become the largest big data market segment by 2027.

Fastbase has seen an increasing need for their services from large consulting houses such as McKinsey, PwC, Boston Consulting Group, Bain, Deloitte and Kearney. These companies need expedient access to detailed information to prepare reports for international companies considering acquisitions and mergers. These specialized reports typically deliver market overviews, highlight industry trends or detail the competitive landscape for the acquisition target. Without access to Fastbase’s data reports, data collection can be daunting, time-consuming and expensive.

The secret (sweet) sauce is the speed at which Fastbase can provide consulting houses with valuable information about whether marketing and communications efforts will resonate or how to segment and prioritize the market. The types of questions that can be quickly answered are:

What type of soft drinks, beers and alcohol are bars and pubs selling in UK?

What type of food and dishes are restaurants selling in U.S?

How many architecture companies have less than 500 employees in Europe?

In addition to data for consultancies, Fastbase will offer research and target group analysis as well as lead generation services to digital agencies such as WPP, Omnicom, Accenture interactive and Deloitte Digital. Fastbase will also offer small and medium-sized agencies, reseller opportunities in the Fastbase Partner Program. As part of the Program partners will also gain privileged, direct access for their own use to Fastbase's global database of companies, products and contact persons.

Fastbase Inc.’s mission is to empower consulting companies and digital agencies with timely and powerful research and market reports. With the right data reports consultants and agencies will help their clients target customers and more quickly grow their businesses. Fastbase’s disruptive innovation means that the company can enter at the bottom of the market with a low-cost business model that will result in an uptick in profits as soon as Q1, 2023.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and data company that synthesizes Big Data to provide business insights faster and at a large scale. The company offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing and sales, to provide business data processing and to support companies with intelligent data supply. Fastbase’s international lead acquisitions suite gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase’s success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Trustfeed is the most recent of Fastbase’s software developments and disrupting the community-based consumer review site paradigm. It is a company and product review site that was designed to accurately reflects users’ real experiences and show trusted reviews that are helpful to consumers, to sellers and the public. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective. Fastbase’s Global Media unit is responsible for monitoring the huge demand for data information/intelligence services to support B2B businesses and incubating leading-edge solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as “expected,” “anticipated,” “projected” and “forecasted.” These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company’s predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.