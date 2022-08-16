Global 5G Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 131.40 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global 5G infrastructure market generated USD 1179.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 131.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 68.7% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, leading market players, and regional landscape. This analysis is presented with the help of 367 tables and 184 figures.

Equipping a thorough analysis in 324 pages, the report aims to help market players, new entrants, and investors in determining the scope of action for the future and taking necessary steps to achieve a strong presence. The report also outlines the Covid-19 pandemic impact on the global 5G infrastructure size and underlying opportunities.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1179.2 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 131.40 Billion CAGR 68.7% No. of Pages 324 Tables 367 Figures 184 Segments covered Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Chipset Type, Application, and Geography. Drivers Rise in adoption of smart wearables, smartphones, smart homes, and smart cities Increase in demand for no-buffer live video streaming Opportunities Increase in government initiatives to consolidate the communication infrastructure Technological advancements

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends of the global 5G infrastructure market based on driving forces, restraints, and opportunities. Rise in adoption of smart wearables, smartphones, smart homes, and smart cities with implementation of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR) drives the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. In addition, rise in demand for no-buffer live video streaming and surge in usage of social media sites and others supplement the market growth. However, high costs involved with the replacement of legacy infrastructure with 5G infrastructure along with increase in concerns regarding security and privacy hinder the market growth.

Commenting on the opportunities that help in raising the global 5G infrastructure market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Increase in government initiatives to consolidate the communication infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, technological advancements play a crucial role in implementation of 5G infrastructure across the world.”

The report discusses the segments and their sub-segments of the global 5G infrastructure market based on communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and geography. On the basis of communication infrastructure, the research sub-segments the market into small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN), and distributed antenna system (DAS). Based on network technology, the report analyzes the market into software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC).

On the basis of chipset type, the report sub-classifies the market into application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array (FPGA). By application, the report sub-segments the market into automotive, healthcare, energy & utilities, retail, and others.

On the basis of geography, the report sub-divides the global 5G infrastructure market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on report, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to high penetration of IoT and AI technologies, inclination toward development of smart cities and smart homes, and well-established infrastructure in the region.

These regions and their respective countries are analyzed based on each segment and sub-segment mentioned above. This analysis helps market players, investors, and startups in determining the competitive scenario and finding avenues with high investment feasibility in the global 5G infrastructure industry.

The research offers the detailed competitive scenario of the global 5G infrastructure market. Key players analyzed in the report include Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Mediatek Inc., AT&T, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Verizon. The report highlights the detailed analysis of each player by mentioning business performance, top segments, and key developments & strategies.

