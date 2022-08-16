For the 2nd Time, VizyPay Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 918 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 695% Percent

WAUKEE, Iowa, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that leading payments processor VizyPay is No. 918 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It is the No. 3 fastest growing company in Des Moines and fourth overall in Iowa. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.



Since its bootstrapped beginnings in 2017, VizyPay’s mission has always been to serve small businesses in non-metropolitan areas that are often neglected by the payments industry. In 2022, it expects to surpass $22 million in revenue and hit $4 billion in total payments processed – all while staying 100% self-funded and founder-owned. To boost its service capabilities, VizyPay recently completed a hiring blitz , nearly doubling its workforce to bring its total employee count to 93 and independent sales partners to 623. In the past year, the company also implemented an account manager program, putting more boots on the ground throughout the Midwest to provide in-person support to small businesses.

“Placing on this prestigious list in the top 1,000 for the second year in a row truly showcases how VizyPay is here to stay,” CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab said. “I’m excited to continue disrupting the payments industry through our three core values of culture, transparency and being the voice of small business. I’ve seen small businesses repeatedly neglected – with VizyPay I set out to give them quality, money-saving services and support. This award proves it’s possible to achieve massive success without taking advantage of our customers.”

VizyPay supports more than 12,000 merchants across all 50 states with its innovative payments solutions. Its award-winning Cash Discount Program , which has saved merchants more than $27 million to date, is accessible through the Cash Discount app for Clover and VizyPOS apps. Earlier this year, VizyPay unveiled a PAX SmartPOS Terminal placement program for new VizyPOS customers, making robust payments technology available to mom-and-pop shops across America. The company will keep expanding its reach across the Midwest, supporting Iowa’s burgeoning tech scene and rolling out advancements to its Learning For Geniuses training program.

“Every day, I see our wonderful employees exemplifying the absolute best of a startup,” Managing Partner Frank Pagano said. “Without such fantastic employees behind us who are equally as passionate about VizyPay, we genuinely could not have gotten this far. This award is something I’m proud to share with this team.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . For more information about VizyPay, visit www.vizypay.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.