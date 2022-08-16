International Citizens Group Inc. Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Time

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Citizens Group Inc. (ICG, InternationalCitizens.com), a global leader in individual international health insurance, made the Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. The company, which ranked 3,322, drove growth primarily from its international insurance business, which grew 159% over the past three years.

"It's the hard work of our expert staff that has made this growth possible," ICG CEO Joe Cronin said. "ICG combines state-of-the-art automation and the wisdom of knowledgeable advisors to cut through a confusing marketplace and ensure that every customer gets the international health insurance plan or travel plan they need. Our customers return because they know we will advocate for them for the life of the policy."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

ICG was established to create, provide, and market high-quality resources, tools, and advice for expatriates, global citizens, and international travelers. The team at ICG has deep experience in both international travel and the insurance industry. This experience allows them to simplify the challenging process of selecting international insurance for their clients and ensure they get the best plan for their needs.

International Citizens Insurance (www.InternationalInsurance.com) is owned and operated by ICG. The company's mission is to educate consumers on the value of global medical, life, and travel insurance while providing a resource to research, compare, and purchase plans for their relocation abroad or international trip. The company offers expatriate plans, corporate group plans, international health insurance, international group benefits, travel insurance and insurance for international employees.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a sortable interactive database by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About International Citizens Group Inc.

International Citizens Group Inc. provides expatriates and globally mobile citizens outside their home country access to resources and advice on moving, living, and working abroad. As a leading international insurance brokerage via InternationalInsurance.com, its goals are to educate consumers on the variety of available plans and help them find the best option for their health, well-being, and peace of mind.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

