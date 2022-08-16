The Digital Shipyard Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1%

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type, Capacity, Process, Technology, End Use, Digitalization Level and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893183/?utm_source=GNW

Product lifecycle management (PLM), digital twins, and 3D modeling functionalities in shipbuilding enable 360 degrees of integration of the product (production and design processes), enabling the complete and continuous inspection of the product and parts from the design phase through to when the product is decommissioned

Many players are currently investing in advancements in manufacturing processes to cater to the demand for high-quality systems.Increasing investments in R&D to develop lightweight components are also leading to technological advancements.



A rise in demand for increased efficiency and improved resiliency are expected to fuel the market for Digital Shipyard, leading to new revenue opportunities for players in the market.



Commercial Shipyard segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period

By Shipyard Type, the commercial shipyard segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period.Commercial shipyards have started to vertically integrate, undertaking tasks needed to build ships from new materials.



These shipyards accommodate large passenger ships, large cargo ships, cruises, ferries, workboats, etc. The demand for commercial shipyards has increased in the global marketplace due to its driving factors such as the high volume of business that depends on simple forming & welding processes, comparatively lesser engineering support, and simpler acquisition process.



Large shipyards to witness large market share in 2022.

Based on Capacity, the Large shipyard are witnessing largest market share in 2022.Large shipyards are comparatively specialized in high-value-added niche markets and corresponding production processes.



With the help of various solutions, these shipyards optimize their business model by outsourcing or sharing certain tasks or complete business processes, which increases the market availability for various small and medium-sized shipyards, software & solution providers, and system integrators, etc.



Major players operating in the digital shipyard market include Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Accenture (Ireland), SAP (Germany), BAE Systems (UK)among others. These key players offer digital shipyard solutions and services to different key stakeholders.



