Smart for Life Announces the “Director’s Forum” – Observations from the Company’s Independent Directors

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Newswire – Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, announced the release of the “Director’s Forum,” a newly inaugurated video series featuring the independent members of Smart for Life’s board of directors, their backgrounds and their individual views on the Company and its growth strategy. This installment highlights Ronald S. Altbach, a prominent capital markets executive and independent director since October 2020.



“Oftentimes, while the board of directors is the governing body of any public company, the directors’ voices are not given prominence,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., the Company’s Executive Chairman. “I have known Ron since his early days as a capital markets executive. He has had a lifelong career in the capital markets and has enjoyed significant successes in his career having served in senior leadership positions in a variety of industries, both public and private, with deep experience in merchant banking, as a principal in multiple startups, independent directorships in a number of public companies and significant experience in M&A.”

The Smart for Life “Director’s Forum” video featuring Mr. Altbach can be found here: www.smartforlifecorp.com/ronald-altbach/

About Ronald S. Altbach

Ron Altbach, 73, brings over 40 years as a successful financial services executive with a strong emphasis on M&A, demonstrated repeatedly through his skill and creativity in the formation and successful development of both private and public companies. An experienced venture capitalist and merchant banker, Mr. Altbach is currently a principal in and a Director and Chief Commercial Officer of MPS Infrastructure Inc., a provider of industrial-scale comprehensive energy and potable water solutions internationally, principally in developing countries, most notably the country of Egypt.

Prior to the founding of MPS Infrastructure Inc., Mr. Altbach was a principal in Regeneration Capital Group, a New York-based merchant bank which provided financing and advised on US listings to Chinese middle market companies. He also served as a principal in Cambridge Group Holdings, a financial advisory firm focused on large scale infrastructure projects and structured financing on a global basis.

Mr. Altbach has served in senior leadership positions in a variety of industries, including investment banking, marketing, consumer and luxury products, and media finance. He serves as an independent director on the board of and is a shareholder in Catch Media, a cloud- based technology provider with tens of millions of active users across the globe, and is a principal in Games Marketing, a leading provider of online gaming intellectual property. From 1998 to 2003, he served as founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cross Media Marketing Corporation, a publicly held technology-driven direct marketing company.

From 1995 through 1998, Mr. Altbach held the position of Vice Chairman of Rosecliff, Inc., a prominent New York-based merchant bank principally engaged in leveraged buyouts. During the same time period, he served as Chairman of Paul Sebastian, Inc., a Rosecliff portfolio company that marketed its own fragrance brands, as well as licensed brands, to U.S. and international department stores. From 1992 to 1994, Mr. Altbach was President and principal shareholder for Olcott Corporation, which was engaged in the worldwide distribution of luxury products to the mass market as well as through direct sales, television sales and as premiums. From 1983 through 1987, Mr. Altbach conducted media-related financing activities in the entertainment industry; positions included Co-Founder and President of Mediacom Industries, a publicly held film and television finance, production and international distribution company.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. In addition, Mr. Altbach’s views contained in the accompanying video are his own and not intended as investment advice. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com