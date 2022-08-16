Circle Logistics Enhances Spot Market by Monitoring Non-API Boards with Intelligent Bots

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, is using Transport Pro’s backend rate engine platform for access to non-API boards and competitive rates. Using its Spot Quote system Circle Logistics has successfully built multiple AI-enabled bots to monitor those boards and bid in real-time using the rate engine.



The platform integration allows Circle’s team members to assist customers more quickly and effectively for rate monitoring and automated bidding on API and non-API boards for the spot market.

“One of the most beneficial digital freight brokerage capabilities is monitoring data in real-time,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “These tools empower our customer service representatives to have confidence in the customer quoting ability to adapt to market changes in a volatile market. This tech is also helpful in managing back office day-to-day operations.”

Although API’s enable logistics service providers to quickly, efficiently and accurately retrieve and process data, some boards are not equipped with API-based software, so the ability to create bots to communicate with those systems enables Circle to offer loads that may not otherwise be easily accessible.

“Transport Pro’s backend rate engine platform compiles rate data from the loads a broker moves, as well as data from top load boards,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology, Transport Pro. “With this integration, Circle Logistics can build custom tools to communicate with APIs and non-API boards using bots that monitor the available load boards and offer real-time quoting based on preconfigured margins, which greatly empowers the Circle team and customers.”

For the opportunity to use active monitoring and auto bidding, review Circle’s available positions at https://circledelivers.com/careers/ .

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a United States owned and operated transportation management company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. Our web-based solution streamlines operations for trucking companies, brokers and third-party logistics. Transport Pro’s mission is to provide a user-friendly platform that improves both internal and external workflows, while reducing human error and promoting business growth. From load management to a full financial package, the TMS is easily implemented across multiple locations and provides the visibility that both customers and internal networks demand. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net .

