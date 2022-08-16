Brazil Games and 39 Studios Are Heading to Gamescom 2022

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Games , the Brazilian Games Export Program, which is carried out by Abragames (Brazilian Games Companies Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), announced today that it and 39 developers will attend Gamescom 2022 . People will be able to see Brazilian game industry gems from a multitude of genres that can be played alone or with friends on platforms such as PC and mobile. In addition, Brazil Games will kick off Gamescom 2022 with a Brazilian Delegation Breakfast when the show begins on August 24, 2022 and invites you to join them!



The festivities kick off with the Brazilian Delegation Breakfast at Gamescom 2022. People can head to the Brazil Games Stand in Hall 03.2 at 10:30 AM CEST on August 24th for an hour-long event. This will provide an opportunity to meet with representatives from the 39 developers in the Brazil Games Export Program while enjoying a delicious breakfast spread. Registration is free via Eventbrite . A CreativeSP-sponsored cocktail hour will also be held at the booth later that same day.

The Brazil Games Lounge will be found in Stand A040g-B049g in Hall 03.2. Gamescom 2022 will run August 24-28, 2022 as a hybrid event with both in-person and online activities.

From there, folks will be able to jump into some of Brazil Games titles present at the event and talk to members of the development teams about their work. Talk to Kokku Games to find out what it was like to work on AAA games like Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel Horizon Forbidden West. Learn about Webcore Games’ latest point-and-click adventure Timo The Game. Learn about Theogames’ The State of Video Game Journalism in Brazil survey, which involved 110 local journalists offering their insights. Talk to Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues developer Flux Games about its projects. MeetToMatch Hangouts will also be available during the event.

“We remain committed to ensuring the world recognizes how extraordinary these creators and developers are, and feel that this year’s Gamescom 2022 showings will be one of the best means of getting the word out about all of the amazing work being done in Brazil,” said Eliana Russi, Director of Operations at Brazil Games.

Brazil is now the largest market by games revenues in LATAM and #12 in the world in 2022. The $2.3 billion (USD) Brazilian games industry has seen explosive growth over the last several years, with the number of local gamers reaching a staggering 94.7 million as of 2021. The mobile gaming market accounts for nearly half the revenue, and is the fastest growing sector, however, console and PC account for $657 million and $556 million respectively.

About Brazil Games

The Brazil Games Export Program, is the export program created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian Game industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Program also promotes Brazil as the hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers for BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games festival and the hub for international business in Latin America.

About ABRAGAMES Brazilian Game Companies Association

Abragames, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing games in various platforms. Besides catalyzing the game production in the country by training and promoting expertise, Abragames aims at making Brazilian creativity and technology available to the main players of the international game industry.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency supports more than 12,000 companies from 80 different industries, which in turn export to 200 markets. ApexBrasil also plays a key role in attracting foreign direct investment to Brazil, working to detect business opportunities, promoting strategic events and providing support to foreign investors interested in allocating resources in Brazil.

