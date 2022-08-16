Fountainhead Ranks No. 271 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that leading nonbank small business lender Fountainhead is No. 271 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. In the company’s fourth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, it jumped 950 places to rank No. 31 in Florida and No. 21 in financial services. Earlier this year, it also ranked No. 32 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list. The Inc. 5000 represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’ve ranked on this list of top companies by simply doing our best to help America’s small businesses,” said CEO and Founder Chris Hurn. “Jumping nearly a thousand places up since 2021 showcases how well we’ve managed our performance during an incredibly challenging time.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fountainhead came to the aid of the struggling small business community and pivoted its business model overnight to begin processing PPP applications for the Small Business Administration (SBA). Fountainhead funded 287,710 loans in under 18 months, totaling more than $4.72 billion in relief funds, earning the distinction of being the nation’s sixth-most-active PPP lender in 2021 and saving an estimated 430,000 American jobs.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

For more information on Fountainhead or for ways to grow your small-to-midsized business, visit FountainheadCC.com.

About Fountainhead

Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of 14 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms specializing in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for small-to-midsized businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loans. The nonbank lender is the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the second largest SBA lender based in Florida, and was recently named the fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team at Fountainhead has been involved in financing more than $28 billion in total projects over their careers and have a collective 386 years of SBA lending experience, making them one of the most proficient teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsized businesses.

