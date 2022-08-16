The global waterproof adhesives & sealants market size is projected to grow from USD 23.4 billion in 2022 to USD 31.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market by Chemistry, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03693818/?utm_source=GNW

Building & Construction segment accounted for the largest share in the waterproof adhesives & sealants market in terms of value.

Waterproof adhesives & sealants play a vital role in the building & construction industry.They are used for a wide range of applications, such as adhesion of ceramic tiles, carpet laying, countertop lamination and fixing of laminates on furniture, bonding layer for floor fixing, HVAC systems, fixing of pre-finished panels, fixing of vinyl or resilient flooring, and roofing systems and roof tiles.



Flooring, roofing, windows & doors, walls, and HVAC & insulations are some of the key areas where waterproof adhesives & sealants are commonly used.



Silicones is the fastest growing waterproof adhesives & sealants chemistry.

The key application areas of silicone-based adhesives & sealants include glazing, flooring & joining, sanitary & kitchen, decoration, window & door systems, among others.These applications are growing, which has subsequently spurred the growth of silicone-based waterproof adhesives & sealants market.



The increasing penetration of silicone waterproof sealants in new applications, such as weatherproofing, decoration, structural bonding, ductwork, and structural glazing in the construction industry, is driving the demand for silicones in waterproof adhesives & sealants.



Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for waterproof adhesives & sealants

Europe is the second-largest market for waterproof adhesives & sealants.Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European waterproof adhesives & sealants market.



The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. Some of the major players operating in the waterproof adhesives & sealants market are based in this region, such as Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Arkema (Bostik SA) (France).



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the waterproof adhesives & sealants market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 20%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region: APAC – 50%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, the Middle East & Africa –10%, and South America- 10%



The key players in this market are 3M (US), Henkel AG (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Dow (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), MAPEI Spa (Italy), RPM International (US), and Bostik SA (France).



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the waterproof adhesives & sealants market in key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the waterproof adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on chemistry, end-use industry, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the waterproof adhesives & sealants market, along with company profiles, MNM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the waterproof adhesives & sealants market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

