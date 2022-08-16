Hicks Nurseries Named a Top 100 Independent Garden Center

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hicks Nurseries has been named one of the largest independent garden centers in the United States and Canada by Garden Center magazine.

Hicks Nurseries ranked #18 on the 2022 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List, which was published in the July issue of Garden Center magazine.

“Our annual Top 100 List includes some of the most innovative and exciting companies in the independent garden center market,” said Garden Center magazine Editor Kate Spirgen. “The 2022 list saw a $369 million in revenue growth over last year, which speaks volumes to the strength of the industry.”

“We are proud to be consistently ranked as a Top 100 Independent Garden Center in North America, and the oldest IGC on the list at 169 years,” says Nate Jackson, Hicks Nurseries Vice President of Operations. He continued, “The hard work and dedication of our staff goes a long way in meeting our goal of bringing the best quality products and services to our customers at the right time. Our continued innovation and investment back into the company ensures we keep up with changing customer needs.”

The Top 100 Independent Garden Center List is based on 2021 sales volume as reported by independent garden centers. All Canadian retail revenue numbers were converted to USD using the 2021 average exchange rate of 1.254. Companies on the Top 100 list earned a combined revenue of more than $2 billion in 2021. The list includes companies from 38 states and five provinces.

Garden Center magazine editors compiled this year’s list during the spring and summer of 2022. Email Editor Kate Spirgen at kspirgen@gie.net with comments or questions about the list.



ABOUT GARDEN CENTER

Garden Center magazine is the leading industry trade publication serving independent garden center retailers in North America. Garden Center is known for providing relevant, timely and engaging content in every issue, with a focus on management, marketing, trends and merchandising. With a suite of services — including monthly print and digital editions, daily news updates, news and e-newsletters — Garden Center provides business owners with the research, insight and analysis to help them grow their companies.

ABOUT HICKS NURSERIES

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress-free, Hicks Nurseries provides an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, garden accents and planters, lawn care, seasonal decor and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. To learn more, visit https://hicksnurseries.com/