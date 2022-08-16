The Global Starch Polymer Market is expected to grow by $ 365.16 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Starch Polymer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314598/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the starch polymer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics for packaging, preference of starch polymer for food processing over animal-derived thickening, gelling, and emulsifying agents, and eco-friendly packaging for enhanced consumer appeal.

The starch polymer market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The starch polymer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Packaging

• Textile

• Agriculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the government’s emphasis on efficient plastic waste management as one of the prime reasons driving the starch polymer market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the availability of renewable feedstock and growing purchasing power, and greater economic growth in APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the starch polymer market covers the following areas:

• Starch polymer market sizing

• Starch polymer market forecast

• Starch polymer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading starch polymer market vendors that include BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Biotec GmbH Co. and KG, Corbion NV, Danimer Scientific Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kuraray Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Rodenburg Productie BV, SABIC, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., United Biopolymers SA, and Braskem SA. Also, the starch polymer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

