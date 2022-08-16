Greene Concepts Upgrades and Modernizes its Marion, NC Beverage & Bottling Plant to Prepare for Accelerated Growth and Sales Volume

Marion, North Carolina , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the company continues to make additional improvements within and around its Marion, NC beverage & bottling plant. Improvements include the resurfacing of its roadway, driveway, and parking lot, repainting of the building’s interior and exterior, improving the LED lighting, power washing and painting of the entire plant, and purchasing a double forklift to quicken the load capability of its products into tractor trailers for nationwide distribution. This is an augmentation to the previously announced bottling plant enhancements in the company’s March 15, 2021 press release .

Ken Porter, Greene Concepts bottling plant manager, conveys, “As sales continue to expand nationally and locally, the company experiences increased trailer traffic to its bottling plant. Resurfacing of all surrounding roadways leading to and around the plant, along with our parking lot, prepares our production facility to better receive trailers from larger national retail outlets. These warmer summer months have increased demand for our water across the country, therefore, we have purchased a new Vesco Toyota internal combustion forklift “ToyotaLift” to allow us to load trailers twice as fast, with greater efficiency, and with less effort to help us load trailers that will carry our products to retailers across the country. This also increases both driver and local employee morale within the plant.”

Amy McNally, Vice President of Sales Marketing, notes, “Our bottling plant improvements include the professional painting and pressure washing of our entire bottling facility. Painting will begin this August 27 and conclude on September 10. This includes the painting of all walls using extra-white colored bond-plex water-based acrylic coating. The product is formulated for direct application to pre-finished medal siding and suitable for both interior and exterior use, offers outstanding adhesion, and is suitable for use in USDA inspected facilities. Also, the selected paint eliminates the use of a primer over pre-finished siding and offers a fresh look to the bottling plant.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Finally, we have completed and improved the LED lighting within the entire plant. The new lighting offers five times more lighting, and there is no unscheduled downtime due to lighting failures.”

Mr. Greene concludes: “With the replacement of light fixtures in our production and warehouse areas from standard halide fixtures to LED fixtures, the life expectancy of the lighting increases from 1.4 years to 20+ years, reduces energy consumption, and increases the quality of light. The new lighting has automated lighting restart in case of a power outage. Also, our old incandescent exit signs were replaced with LED and LED emergency pathway lighting. Last year, we completely replaced and upgraded the entire roof of the facility as well. Each of these improvements to the bottling plant positions us to manage increased sales volume at less cost and greater efficiency as we continue to expand our footprint across the country.”

The new Greene Concepts ToyotaLift forklift offers a load capacity of 4,800 pounds, a 24” load center to 131.5” maximum fork height (MFH), 10.60 mph travel speed and 104 feet per minute (FPM) lift speed. Additional benefits include an active control rear stabilizer to monitor vehicle speed, fork height, load weight and angular acceleration along with active mast function controlling to limit inadvertent lift load placements thereby reducing the possibility of tip over. The forklift also offers automatic fork leveling along with a high-powered Toyota 2.2L FY-ECS industrial gasoline engine, LED strobe light, rear view mirrors, non-marking tires, and an adjustable back-up smart alarm.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments