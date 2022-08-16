The Global Fertigation and Chemigation Market is expected to grow by $ 14.49 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertigation and Chemigation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314596/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the fertigation and chemigation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of precision irrigation, increasing awareness of efficient water usage, and government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practices.

The fertigation and chemigation market analysis include the type segment and geographic landscape.



The fertigation and chemigation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Drip

• Sprinkler



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for drip irrigation systems with improved features as one of the prime reasons driving the fertigation and chemigation market growth during the next few years. Also, technological innovations and increasing demand for smart irrigation systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the fertigation and chemigation market covers the following areas:

• Fertigation and chemigation market sizing

• Fertigation and chemigation market forecast

• Fertigation and chemigation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fertigation and chemigation market vendors that include AGnVET Services, Agri-Inject Inc., AquFlow, Bluelab Corp Ltd., Finolex Plasson, Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc, General Treatment Products, Inc., Greentech India, Haifa Group, INJECT-O-METER, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. Also, the fertigation and chemigation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

