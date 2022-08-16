For the 11th Time, Advisors Mortgage Group Appears on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, today announces the Company has made the Inc. 5000 2022 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. This is the 11th year Advisors has been on this list since 2003. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being on this list is so incredible and something I never imagined 23 years ago when I started this company out of a 400-square-foot office. Watching us grow into a robust company with over 400 employees nationwide is a testament to the hard work of those that helped me every step of the way. This company is a family, and we have created this together. I am humbled by everyone’s support and steadfast devotion to Advisors,” states Steven Meyer, president of Advisors Mortgage Group.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Advisors opened several new branch offices in 2022, including West Atlantic City, Ocean City and Barnegat, New Jersey, and also Clermont, Florida. The Company was recently named one of the “Best Places to Work” in New Jersey by NJBIZ for the 10th year in a row. With new technology being developed every day and a marketing team that is rolling out new automated emails to borrowers, along with its mobile app coming soon, Advisors is an ever-evolving company that invests in its growth year after year.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, visit the Company’s website at https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call 1-855-LOANS-USA.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Company’s immense experience is its greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. The Company has built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of its customers, and has that same mission throughout all of our offices. It understands that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of its most important strengths.

