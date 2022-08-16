BELAY Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 8th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers virtual assistant, accounting, social media, and website services, was just named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This is our eighth consecutive year being named to this list," BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino says. "But this year's recognition feels even more worthy of celebration with how much harder sustainable success has become.

"The pandemic, supply chain issues, social and labor unrest, inflation, war — and yet, we've maintained our position with some of the most remarkable companies in the U.S."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience, with the average median three-year revenue growth rate soaring to 2,144% for the top 500 organizations. Combined, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

And in 2022, BELAY has risen to those challenges by innovating its subscription staffing services.

"We're constantly searching for more ways to exceed our clients' needs so they have the confidence to climb higher," says Tricia. "So we've been so proud to roll out our Accounting Services - a more robust bookkeeping offering - with the addition of full-service payroll, fractional CFO, e-commerce, and tax services."

"For more than a decade, BELAY has had the privilege of serving thousands of leaders, and our growth and constant innovation enable us to do just that."

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

