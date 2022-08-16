For the 3rd Time, Extensiv Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3812 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 131 Percent

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Extensiv - delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management - is No. 3812 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Extensiv is reshaping ecommerce and logistics by helping brands and 3PLs work better together. Extensiv connects the supply chain—from the shopping cart to the doorstep—with industry-leading technology that provides unparalleled simplicity and value to its customers. Warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands use Extensiv's intelligent distribution to transform fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations," said Andy Lloyd, CEO of Extensiv. "Our customer retention, growth, and continued rise up the Inc. 5000 validate our strategy."

In the past year, Extensiv has:

Grown through strategic acquisitions: Extensiv made several bold acquisitions in 2021 as the foundation for its intelligent distribution strategy. These acquisitions included Skubana, Scout Software, and CartRover.

Extensiv made several bold acquisitions in 2021 as the foundation for its intelligent distribution strategy. These acquisitions included Skubana, Scout Software, and CartRover. Accelerated innovation: Building on the 2021 acquisitions, Extensiv released a series of industry-first innovations in 2022 as part of its omnichannel solutions strategy. The company launched the Extensiv Fulfillment Marketplace (a list of pre-vetted fulfillment partners best suited to merchants looking to find a new 3PL or 3PLs looking to build a 4PL network); Extensiv Network Manager (a way to help small and mid-sized 3PLs partner with geographically complementary 3PLs to offer distributed fulfillment services); and the Extensiv Parcel API platform, (a platform that reduces costs and increases vendor choices for small parcel shipping).

Building on the 2021 acquisitions, Extensiv released a series of industry-first innovations in 2022 as part of its omnichannel solutions strategy. The company launched the Extensiv Fulfillment Marketplace (a list of pre-vetted fulfillment partners best suited to merchants looking to find a new 3PL or 3PLs looking to build a 4PL network); Extensiv Network Manager (a way to help small and mid-sized 3PLs partner with geographically complementary 3PLs to offer distributed fulfillment services); and the Extensiv Parcel API platform, (a platform that reduces costs and increases vendor choices for small parcel shipping). Invested in community support: Extensiv remains committed to the logistics and ecommerce business community. The company launched Extensiv Market Insights to help brands better understand sales fluctuations through marketplaces. Market Insights includes data from thousands of brands processing millions of orders. Extensiv also continued its commitment to future logistics professionals, announcing the 3rd Annual Supply Chain Scholarship winner and the launch of the Spring 2023 Scholarship.

Extensiv remains committed to the logistics and ecommerce business community. The company launched Extensiv Market Insights to help brands better understand sales fluctuations through marketplaces. Market Insights includes data from thousands of brands processing millions of orders. Extensiv also continued its commitment to future logistics professionals, announcing the 3rd Annual Supply Chain Scholarship winner and the launch of the Spring 2023 Scholarship. Rebranded to Extensiv: 3PL Central rebranded as Extensiv. The decision to rebrand was the culmination of a strategic plan to offer ecommerce brands and third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses a new approach to growth.

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), and inventory management (IMS) software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect.

CONTACT:

Bret Clement, Clement | Peterson for Extensiv

bret@clementpeterson.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment