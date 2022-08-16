dotstudioPRO Launches 'dPRO FAST Engine', the Streaming Industry's Only Turn-Key FAST Aggregation Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dotstudioPRO, an industry leader in online streaming video technology, announced today the launch of their new product "dPRO FAST Engine", which currently powers clients like Allen Media Group's Local Now, Sports TV, and The Grio TV. In collaboration with world-class UX/UI design firm Baby Steps and powered by dotstudioPRO's award-winning Video CMS, the dPRO FAST Engine is a linear channel aggregator that enables streaming platforms to distribute and monetize their Free Ad Supported Linear OTT channels across Mobile, WebOS, tvOS, Android, Tizen, Roku, and HTML5.

dPRO FAST Engine is a complete back-end and front-end solution for streaming FAST Linear Channels, which includes an electronic programming guide (EPG) framework. FAST Engine comes with an award-winning management system helping publishers ingest linear channels from today's top playout systems, manage monetization with server-side ad insertion through integrations with today's popular technologies such as Thunderstorm; AdSpring; Publica; and AWS Mediatailor. The system has integrated with disparate EPG delivery formats coming from companies like Amagi, WURL, Frequency, Veset, and Gracenote, creating standardizations through normalizing meta-data and providing simple API end-points.

With its partnership with a leading design agency Baby Steps, dotstudioPRO has developed a world-class UI/UX framework for dPRO FAST Engine. The framework comes with front-end components and an elegant easy-to-use EPG template with SDKs available on all OTT devices to help accelerate application development. This framework enables developers to focus on front-end user experiences rather than wrestling with complex back-end APIs directly. Truly the heavy lifting has been done to launch features and components that are now basic requirements for any streaming service.

"Our deep experience crafting consumer-focused FAST products is super-charged by the dPRO FAST Engine. We have collaborated closely with dotstudioPRO in designing a best-in-class UI/UX framework, resulting in a well-branded, familiar, frictionless experience for all consumers. dotstudioPRO's CMS and APIs are purpose-built with strategic flexibility in mind, setting the foundation for an incredible, unique, engaging experience for each and every client and consumer." - Adam Babkes & Mike Mintz, Owners of Baby Steps

"Together with Baby Steps, we are on a fast-paced track with the development of cutting-edge innovation for the FAST video streaming industry," said Joe Pascual, Co-Founder, and CTO, dotstudioPRO. "In the recent past, many solutions rightly focused on tools for the content rights holder to create and distribute their branded channels. Now we believe that with our framework, more companies like Local Now and Sports.TV, both currently leading the pack in sports channels (as sighted in a Variety article, on July 27, 2022), will be able to compete and succeed in the direct-to-consumer aggregation business," Pascual continues.

dPRO FAST Engine currently services over 400+ linear streaming channels and is tailor-made for any service looking to launch their own Pluto TV or Fubo TV to extend their current On-Demand offering.

dPRO is an award-winning CMS, OTT-centric API library, and state-of-the-art App SDK tool kit that enables our clients to launch a best-in-class streaming service. The platform also offers AVOD/SVOD and TVOD monetization plus VOD and Fast Channel syndication feeds to over 30+ third-party platforms like Vizio, Pluto, Plex, and XUMO. With decades of experience in media and entertainment, the team at dotstudioPRO knows that if you build a good product, good things can come from it.

dotstudioPRO's dedication to innovation has won the company Most Innovative Company Awards with Sprokit and NAB, and Ad-tech San Fransisco, including nominations for CTO of the Year with LA Business Journal. To learn more, please visit dPRO FAST Engine: https://corp.dotstudiopro.com/fast-engine/

