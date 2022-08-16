Earthling Security Enables Gordian to Achieve FedRAMP P-ATO

RESTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthling Security, LLC is proud to announce that, by partnering with the Gordian team and providing them with a managed FedRAMP service offering in Microsoft Azure, Gordian has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Provisional-Authority in order to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for Gordian Federal Cloud.

Gordian Federal Cloud is one of approximately 12 cloud products selected by the JAB per year as a JAB P-ATO. The FedRAMP Program Management Office has recognized Gordian Federal Cloud as critical to federal real property assets management. Enabling clients to achieve FedRAMP authorization is in keeping with Earthling Security's commitment to provide Cloud Service Providers and federal contractors with the ability to do business through our ready-made compliant environments.

"Once again, this customer milestone demonstrates that Earthling makes it easy for Cloud Service Providers, government contractors and Software-as-a-Service vendors to do business with the federal government through our automated control platform, infrastructure as code library and managed services," said Yusuf Ahmed, Earthling Security's CEO.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of unrivaled insights, robust technology and expert services for all phases of the building lifecycle. Gordian Federal Cloud, a unique enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution powered by RSMeans data, is a comprehensive suite of modules equipped with the necessary tools to better manage construction and facilities estimates as well as contracts and pricing proposals.

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

About Earthling Security

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security and Secure DevSecOps solutions company. Earthling has also been an accredited FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide automated, tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients.

For more information about us, please visit Earthling's website: www.earthlingsecurity.com Sales Representative: joshua.marpet@earthlingsecurity.com

