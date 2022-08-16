Wheeler Staffing Partners Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US for the 2nd Time

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Wheeler Staffing Partners is No. 2259 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and achieved three-year revenue growth of 373%. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being named to this prestigious list for the 2nd time means Wheeler Staffing Partners is part of a very exclusive community that consists of some of the most successful and renowned companies in the world," said Timothy Wheeler, CEO and Founding Partner at Wheeler Staffing Partners. "Our incredible growth during difficult economic times has been made possible by our amazing teams of Talented Recruiting Professionals, and I take this opportunity to congratulate the entire Wheeler Staffing Partners team and our clients on this momentous achievement."

To be selected as one of the 5000 fastest-growing companies out of over 6 million privately-held companies in the U.S. speaks volumes regarding the capabilities of Wheeler Staffing Partners. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Wheeler Staffing Partners in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth. This year's list is particularly special because it showcases organizations that have flourished amidst a highly challenging economic landscape.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"As a Recruiting, Staffing, and Human Capital organization, Wheeler Staffing Partners is honored to join such a great company and be a part of the Inc. 5000 family," says Timothy Wheeler. "This is a goal we have strived to obtain, and one that we celebrate and will share with every single member of Wheeler Staffing Partners Talent Community." More about Wheeler Staffing Partners is available at https://wheelersp.com/.

