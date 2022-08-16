Ocavu, BYU Launch New Platform to Support College Athletes; Provide World Class Fan Experience

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brigham Young University Athletics and Web3 developer Ocavu have partnered to launch CougsRise.com , the world’s largest fan engagement platform that allows fans to support athletes through NFT experiences. This website and Web3 community will provide digital and physical experiences for all BYU sports fans and every NFT experience purchased will directly benefit BYU student-athletes and the BYU Athletic Department.

“The launch of CougsRise.com allows unprecedented access for the most loyal fans in the country and creates the opportunity for Cougar student-athletes to earn money in an NCAA-compliant and easy way is game-changing,” said Casey Stauffer, BYU associate athletic director for corporate sponsorships. “With the fall season starting shortly, we’re excited for fans to earn amazing experiences and continue to deepen their connection with BYU Athletics.”

Officially launching on August 16, CougsRise.com will seamlessly integrate NIL in a natively NCAA-compliant approach. Through Ocavu’s Utility Layer, fans will be able to easily redeem NFTs for real-life experiences, including watching the football team warm up, running the team out of the tunnel on game day, or hitting the links with the golf team.

Blockchain will be used to manage the capabilities of CougsRise.com, but the user experience will feel comfortable for people of all ages thanks to Ocavu’s UI innovations that bring a familiar feel to newer technology that powers the internet. The familiar UI is partly made possible through the Ocavu Network Token, which is a Polygon-based utility token. Web3 powers the backend while maintaining typical frontend experiences, such as purchasing with credit cards, cashing out directly to a bank account, and attending events with a ticket.

The Ocavu Network can turn any minted NFT into an experience right alongside their favorite Cougar player. The more NFT experiences a user collects, the higher their Cougar Score, which comes with tiered benefits that include once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the student-athletes and staff at BYU.

Some lucky fans won’t have to wait until August to begin exploring opportunities CougsRise.com offers. Beta testers are already experiencing the next generation of fan engagement to which BYU fans can look forward.

To honor BYU’s continued legacy, Ocavu’s industry-leading immersive technology will be used to display many artifacts from the university’s illustrious history in athletics in 3D and augmented reality. This partnership marks a historic moment for BYU as it ventures into the Web3 ecosystem and provides fans a chance to support BYU student-athletes like never before.

“From the beginning, our discussions with BYU made it clear that Web3 can be a game changer for NIL deals,” said Ocavu CEO, Jon Cheney. “Both organizations recognized the value of creating real-world utility with Web3, as opposed to just using Web3 for the sake of Web3. This is now transforming how universities can approach NIL deals. BYU is showing that a university can put student-athletes and fans first and create an even deeper connection within its community in the NIL era.”

To learn more about this platform and participate in the next evolution in fan engagement, please visit CougsRise.com. For business inquiries related to creating their own fan engagement, please visit Ocavu.com.

About Brigham Young University Athletics: Founded in 1875, Brigham Young University is located in Provo, Utah. The campus is home to 33,000+ undergraduate students, pursuing degrees in 186 majors. Athletically, the Cougars compete in 21 sports. They have won 12 NCAA titles all-time, claimed 302 conference championships; and have been home to 1,405 All-Americans, 1 Heisman Trophy winner and 75 Olympians.

About OCAVU: Ocavu helps brands and influencers create dynamic, immersive experiences that build community with users. The OCAVU Network’s Web3 ecosystem empowers brands for blockchain, NFT, XR/AR, and digital tokens to provide the next level of decentralized, digital engagement at scale. OCAVU also provides tools to create intuitive AR solutions that optimize 3D models, making it easier to create, manage, and distribute content across platforms. Ocavu has been named one of the 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America by Inc. in 2022. For more information, visit: Ocavu.com.

PR Contact:

Codeword for OCAVU

ocavu@codewordagency.com