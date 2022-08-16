Infrastructure Optimization Innovator Sync Computing Raises $15.5M to Transform How Developers Control Data and Machine Learning Cloud Infrastructure

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sync Computing , a deep tech, cloud infrastructure optimization company, today announced its $15.5M Series A funding, led by Costanoa Ventures , with support from existing investors The Engine , Moore Strategic Ventures, and National Grid Partners . As part of this latest fundraise, Sync has also received the vote of confidence and funding support from angel investors Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation; Ron Avnur , formerly with Google, MongoDB, and Dremio; and Rebecca Li , formerly with Databricks. Harnessing the power of mathematical optimization, Sync automatically orchestrates and provisions cloud infrastructure to achieve cost and runtime goals with one click. This radically transforms the way developers navigate and control their cloud footprint for data and machine learning workloads.



Alongside its Series A, Sync also announced today the public API launch for its Apache Spark Autotuner , which enables data engineers to automatically apply optimization solutions across all of their data jobs. Already field-tested with large enterprise customers such as Duolingo , the world's #1 language learning platform serving more than 40 million monthly active users, the Autotuner has gotten traction across engineering teams at global leaders Disney and multiple other Fortune 500 companies. Matt Weingarten, data engineer at Disney Streaming Services, shared in this post : “For data engineers who are tired of trying to figure out their optimal Spark configurations by trial and error, I definitely recommend Sync Computing’s Autotuner tool. It’s worked for our team, and I want to make sure this application gets the recognition it deserves.”

Initially launched as a self-serve product for Amazon EMR and Databricks on AWS infrastructure, the Sync Autotuner for Apache Spark has been expanded with the release of the public API. It not only enables data engineering teams to programmatically apply Autotuner’s intelligence to all of their jobs, but it also allows users to enable continuous monitoring and alerts through custom integration with AWS EMR or Databricks.

Amalgam Insights, in a recent Preferred Vendor profile in the Amalgam Insights SmartList, recommends that organizations spending at least $100,000 a month or a minimum of $1.2 million per year on Amazon Web Services should consider Sync Computing as a cloud cost and optimization vendor candidate. The analyst firm further explains that “Sync’s proprietary and unique approach to cloud optimization and the implementation of these recommendations provides an opportunity to increase savings or performance above and beyond what is possible in the market at large.”

“We are excited to be bringing Sync Computing into our portfolio of companies rethinking infrastructure for data, machine learning and artificial intelligence,” said Tony Liu , partner at Costanoa Ventures. “Sync’s seasoned cloud and data veterans are building something that hasn’t been done before, using a novel method steeped in deep mathematics. Sync Computing is flipping the cloud infrastructure world on its head.”

“Amid fears of an impending economic recession, now more than ever, cloud computing costs are under the microscope. Companies are in urgent need to curb cloud spend and quickly increase their efficiency without hiring new people or driving the burden upon their team,” explains Jeff Chou, co-founder and CEO of Sync Computing . “Sync empowers data-driven companies to do more on the cloud with less. We could not be more thrilled about our latest round of investment and the continued confidence in our team to drive innovation in the cloud ecosystem.”

Spun out of MIT Lincoln Laboratory by Jeff Chou and Suraj Bramhavar, Activate Fellows (Cohort 2020) supported by DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office, and MIT Startup Exchange Accelerator veterans, Sync’s technology empowers organizations who run thousands of data pipelines daily to automatically optimize low-level compute resources to make running the cloud easier, faster, and cheaper. A Gartner Cool Vendor in the Augmented Data Management category, Sync has been steadily growing its team, counting over a dozen experienced engineers from IBM, Intel, Cloudability/Apptio, Microsoft, and Netflix, and globally respected academic institutions such as MIT, Berkeley, and Harvard.

Sync Computing is the first company to harness the power of mathematical optimization to radically enhance the way developers control cloud infrastructure to achieve business goals for data and machine learning workloads.