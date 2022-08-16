The Global Surgical Pliers Market is expected to grow by $ 144.28 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Pliers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314595/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the surgical pliers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of hospitals and surgical centers, a rise in the incidence of lifestyle diseases, and advancements in technology and the design of surgical pliers.

The surgical pliers market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The surgical pliers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• disposable

• reusable



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in the number of medical procedures such as surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical pliers market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in healthcare infrastructure and the development of new surgical techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surgical pliers market covers the following areas:

• Surgical pliers market sizing

• Surgical pliers market forecast

• Surgical pliers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical pliers market vendors that include B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blacksmith Surgical, DTR Medical Ltd., Eurotek Surgical Co., Fine Science Tools Inc., gSource LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kalelker Surgicals, Kapp Surgical Instrument Inc., Karl Schumacher Dental LLC, Medtronic Plc, Millennium Surgical Corp., Novartis AG, Novo Surgical Inc., Peters Surgical, SIM Surgical Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS Plc, and Vital Surgical Technologies LLC. Also, the surgical pliers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

