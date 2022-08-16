The Global Salmon Market is expected to grow by $ 5.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Salmon Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314594/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the salmon market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising health consciousness, the rising popularity of seafood, and increased demand for wild-caught Alaskan salmon.

The salmon market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The salmon market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the robust demand for omega-3 fatty acids as one of the prime reasons driving the salmon market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for organic salmon and rising consumption of packaged meat products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the salmon market covers the following areas:

• Salmon market sizing

• Salmon market forecast

• Salmon market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading salmon market vendors that include Alsaker Fjordbruk AS, AquaChile, Austevoll Seafood ASA, PF Bakkafrost, Bremnes Seashore AS, Camanchaca SA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grieg Seafood ASA, Ideal Foods Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Multiexport Foods S.A, Nordlaks Produkter AS, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Nova Sea AS, SalMar ASA, SinkabergHansen AS, and Tassal Group Ltd. Also, the salmon market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

