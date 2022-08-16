The Global Recombinant Proteins Market is expected to grow by $ 633.23 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recombinant Proteins Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314592/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the recombinant proteins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in chronic diseases, a rising inclination toward biologics and biosimilars, and technological advancements in the production of recombinant proteins.

The recombinant proteins market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The recombinant proteins market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Biotechnology research

• Drug discovery and development

• Biopharmaceutical production

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in collaborations and strategic alliances by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the recombinant proteins market growth during the next few years. Also, increased expenditure on r and d and growing opportunities from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the recombinant proteins market covers the following areas:

• Recombinant proteins market sizing

• Recombinant proteins market forecast

• Recombinant proteins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recombinant proteins market vendors that include Abcam plc, Airway Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Aviva Systems Biology Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BPS Bioscience Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., GigaGen Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, OriGene Technologies Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Proteintech Group Inc., Sanofi, Sino Biological Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the recombinant proteins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

