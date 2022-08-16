XIL Health Ranks No. 945 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List, Experiencing Rapid Growth with XIL Impact Expansion

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic analytics and technology company in the drug space, today announces its ranking on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing, private-owned companies. XIL Health ranks No. 945 on this prestigious list, No. 9 in Missouri and No. 4 in St. Louis, which can be viewed here . This is the second year that the Inc. 5000 ranks XIL Health, with last year’s rank at No. 4848.



Founded in 2015 by an entire team of fierce women with 30+ years of combined experience, XIL Health is leading the charge in disrupting the pharmaceutical industry. All of XIL Health’s C-Suite members are 55+ years old, and there’s no slowing down the record-breaking growth this company continues to achieve.

“I’m incredibly excited about our sub-1,000 ranking on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. It reflects our team’s rapid agility to successfully innovate in today’s uncertain pharmaceutical market. Using our decades of experience and insight in healthcare and to stay ahead of industry demands, developing tools that benefit pharmacies in the near and long-term future,” said XIL Health CEO and founder Susan Lang.

Seven million businesses applied to be considered for the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and those that ranked are within the top .07% of the fastest-growing private companies nationwide. This award comes on the heels of winning Inc. Best Workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces and Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies.

“Being on this esteemed list with other notable recipients showcases XIL Health as a formidable player in the industry, both as an employer and leader in the space,” said Alexandra Robertson, Vice President of Client Growth and Innovation. “We’ve had exponential growth over the last two years as we strengthened our partnerships with retail pharmacies nationwide and continued to adapt our XIL Impact SaaS platform to meet industry needs. We’re continuing this momentum into 2023, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

