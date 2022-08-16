Dr. Sylvia Acosta Joins NMSDC as Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce that Dr. Sylvia Acosta has joined our executive leadership team as senior vice president and chief growth officer. Acosta comes to NMSDC from YWCA El Paso del Norte, where she served as CEO for the nation’s largest YWCA. She joined the team August 15 and will serve as NMSDC’s principal fundraising strategist, providing the leadership, strategy, and management needed to take the next step in its evolution as the premier growth engine for NMSDC-certified minority business enterprises (MBEs).

Acosta has over three decades of professional experience in fundraising and community leadership. During her time as CEO of the YWCA El Paso del Norte, Acosta oversaw a budget of $42 million and increased the organization’s revenues from both the private and public sectors. She raised over $40 million in three years and doubled the organization’s foundation endowment from $10 million to $20 million. Prior to her work with the YWCA, Acosta served as the assistant vice chancellor for constituent development and as the interim assistant vice chancellor of health advancement for the University of California, Irvine (UCI) for over three years. She also served as associate vice president of development and alumni relations at the University of Texas at El Paso, as the assistant dean for development and public relations for New Mexico State University, and as the national vice president of external relations and CEO for AVANCE, Inc. a national early childhood education program based in San Antonio.

Adding another Hispanic woman to NMSDC’s executive leadership team reflects the organization’s continued dedication to ensuring inclusion and representation of the communities it serves at all levels of the organization.

“We are very excited to have Sylvia join NMSDC as senior vice president and chief growth officer, said NMSDC CEO and president, Ying McGuire. Not only does she bring the invaluable fundraising and leadership experience needed to build a more financially sustainable and effective NMSDC, but her background and experience collaborating with the Hispanic community will enable NMSDC to better serve this significant constituency.”

Acosta joins NMSDC at an especially important period in the organization’s history. Her leadership, fundraising experience, and connections to the Hispanic community will enable NMSDC to drastically expand its fundraising efforts and build the organization needed to accelerate MBE growth to $1 trillion in annual certified MBE revenue and end the racial wealth gap once and for all.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###

Attachment