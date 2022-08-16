The Global Patch-based Wound Healing Market is expected to grow by $ 329.13 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patch-based Wound Healing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314591/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the patch-based wound healing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for advanced wound healing products, a rise in the global prevalence of sports injuries, and physical damages due to unintentional falls among the geriatric population.

The patch-based wound healing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The patch-based wound healing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Acute wounds

• Chronic wounds



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in the number of hospitals and surgical centers as one of the prime reasons driving the patch-based wound healing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing burn injuries and the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the patch-based wound healing market covers the following areas:

• Patch-based wound healing market sizing

• Patch-based wound healing market forecast

• Patch-based wound healing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patch-based wound healing market vendors that include 3M Co., Advancis Medical, Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, CliniMed Ltd, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity Aktiebolag, Harro Hofliger GmbH, Healogics LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medipurpose Pvt. Ltd., Mediq, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Ostomed Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Richardson Healthcare Inc., and Smith and Nephew plc. Also, the patch-based wound healing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

