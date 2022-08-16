SANUWAVE Announces Chief Financial Officer

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. today announced the appointment of Dr. Toni Rinow as CFO



Eden Prairie, MN, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCPK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, today announced the appointment of Dr. Toni Rinow, MBA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“With SEC filings current and recent financing finalized, bringing in a world-class CFO to build out the accounting and finance function is a strategic next step for SANUWAVE,” stated Kevin Richardson, SANUWAVE CEO. “Dr. Rinow comes to us with a depth of experience, including a strong history of driving business transformations and revenue acceleration. We feel she will add tremendous value to the SANUWAVE team and are excited to take this next step as we move the company forward.”

Dr. Rinow is a transformational finance and business leader with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record in international corporate development. Toni specializes in guiding companies through inflection points of growth, innovation, technology convergence and business integration. She is a catalyst for growth and expansion and is well known for accelerating revenue streams through acquisitions, corporate development, sales and marketing, and financings. Toni transforms data into actionable strategies and most recently served in a NASDAQ-traded wellness company raising over $130 million in capital expansion financing and executed on acquisitions securing a Morgan Stanley capital-backed portfolio.

Toni led healthcare organizations as General Manager at global nuclear medicine leader Jubilant Draximage Inc and as Chief Operating Officer at Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals. Her professional career includes leadership roles in both public and private pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations, where she spearheaded acquisitions across Canada, Latin America, Europe, India and USA and supported the transition of biotechnology companies to an initial public offering. Toni has successfully facilitated the negotiation of international corporate alliances valued at over $100M and overseen a life science investment portfolio with $400M under management.

Dr. Rinow holds an MBA and a Masters in Accounting from McGill University, as well as a chemical engineer degree from ERASMUS European Higher Institute of Chemistry in Strasbourg, France, and a Ph.D. in Biophysics and Chemistry from the University of Montreal. She is trained in artificial intelligence at MIT Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Rinow believes in giving back to the community and sat on the Board of Directors in several non-for-profit organizations.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive, and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s ENERGY FIRST wound care portfolio features regenerative medicine products and product candidates that help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sabrina Ruelle

Senior Director, Marketing & Program Management

Sabrina.Ruelle@Sanuwave.com