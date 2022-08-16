Freestar Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the US for the Fourth Year in a Row

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced today that it has earned another spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S, for the fourth consecutive year coming in at No. 1824. Its three-year revenue growth rate of 334% allowed the company to remain in the top 2,000 each year after earning the No. 1 ranking in 2019.



Despite the unique macroeconomic conditions, Freestar had another landmark year, expanding its global footprint with the acquisition of Canada-based ad management company Sortable and UK-based AMP monetization company, Triple13 in late 2021. Freestar also compounded significant organic growth in its customer-base with a client acquisition and strategic direct sales partnership with Chicago-based MPW in the first half of 2022 adding over 500 new websites to its portfolio. Freestar’s growth has continued to expand the company's capabilities and technology further solidifying it as the most holistic solution for digital publisher’s monetization needs.

“This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication, intellect and passion for the work that we do every day for our customers,” said Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar. “Our team continues to blow me away each and every week despite the many curveballs the world continues to throw our way. They continue to engineer world-class monetization solutions, provide the best customer service in the business and deliver on our goal of getting 1% better each week.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Freestar was No. 59 on the Inc. 5000 list in the state of Arizona and No. 148 in the Advertising & Marketing category.

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email marketing@freestar.com.

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar’s ever expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

