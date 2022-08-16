FTAI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of Proposed Merger Transaction

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (“FTAI”) (NASDAQ: FTAI) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On August 15, 2022, FTAI announced that it had entered into an agreement with FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd., whereby the two companies have proposed merging and renaming the combined company FTAI Aviation Ltd. According to the announcement, FTAI common stock shareholders are expected to receive one ordinary share of FTAI Aviation for each FTAI common share that they own.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether current FTAI shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and (ii) whether FTAI’s directors breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

FTAI shareholders who wish to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/fortress/ .

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

