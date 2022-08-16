Dietary Fiber Market Size Worth USD 21,672 Million by 2030 at 11.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Dietary Fiber Market Information by Source, End-User, Fiber Component, Function, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size to reach USD 21,672 Million at a spectacular rate 11.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Market Synopsis

Dietary fibers help prevent constipation in humans while ensuring a healthy digestive system. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) says that if dietary fiber is part of a balanced, healthy diet, it can facilitate weight maintenance and also help reduce type 2 diabetes along with cardiovascular diseases.

Patients dealing with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are generally advised to alter the amount of fiber and include it in their diet. This will foster the demand for dietary fiber supplements among IBS patients in the coming years, giving a substantial push to the market growth rate.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 21,672 Million CAGR 11.1 % (2020–2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Source, End-User, Fiber Component, Function Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers rise in consumer preference for natural products increase in functional food consumption

Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent firms in the dietary fiber industry include

Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Pvt Ltd (China)

B&D Nutitional Ingredienrs, Inc. (US)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Sudzucker AG Company (Germany)

DowDupont Inc. (US)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Roquette Freres S.A. (France)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

The industry is marked by substantial capital investments combined with highly complex manufacturing processes. Sustainability in the worldwide market is achieved via cost-effective production methods, a strategy generally employed by most companies. Numerous regulations implemented by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) form a barrier for new players. Additionally, the strong presence of well-established manufacturers in the market will also act as entry barriers.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The soaring consumer awareness with regard to a healthy diet and ways to maintain it will strengthen the position of the dietary fibers industry in the ensuing years. This has led to a huge preference for dietary fiber-based food products, especially since consumers are growing aware of their ability to ward off various diseases like cardiovascular diseases, obesity, ad hypertension.

Moreover, the emergence of a variety of functional food products and their rising inclusion in dietary habits among consumers will favor the market. The lack of quality vegetables and fruits especially in various underdeveloped regions will play a big part in the global industry growth.

Consumers are increasingly focusing on dietary recommendations in line with the rapid inclination toward a healthy lifestyle and preventative healthcare. The mounting prevalence of lifestyle diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and the surging spending on personal care products prompt the demand for dietetic nutrition. Also, the rising perception among people that dietary products complement their dietary needs more than a regular diet along with the benefits offered by these products like better bowel health and curbed cholesterol and blood sugar levels should present attractive opportunities for the dietary fiber companies.

Market Restraints:

The fact that too much intake of dietary fibers can cause diarrhea, reduce mineral absorption, and remove good cholesterol, discourage consumers from opting for them, thereby slowing down the market demand.

The introduction of strict government regulations pertaining to dietary fibers can also bring down the market demand in the future.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak brought the world to a complete standstill, with unforeseen and uncertain effects on people’s lives, communities, livelihoods, and economies. The risks of a worldwide recession, as well as job losses, surged. In this situation, it became imperative to predict the level of uncertainty, for which companies are adopting strategies to maximize returns, despite the market fluctuations.

The financial implications of the lockdown measures have had a profound impact on the dietary fiber market. Supply chain disruptions have been prevalent, hampering the growth prospects of the worldwide industry.

Market Segmentation

By Source

The key sources of dietary fibers are plant extracts, seaweed extract, vegetables, microbial gum, woody plants, whole grain, fruits, and many others. The biggest share in the worldwide market belongs to the whole grain segment.

By End-User

The major end-users in the market are animal feed, functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, breakfast cereals, and others. The leading segment in the market is functional food & beverages.

By Fiber Component

Depending on fiber component, the key segments are pectin, hemicellulose, chitin, cellulose, inulin, polydextrose, lignin, and others.

By Function

Function-based segments are fermentation, viscosity, binding agents, water holding capacity, gel formation, and others.

Regional Insights

The dietary fiber market is performing extremely well in North America, thanks to the rapid surging demand for nutrient-fortified food products. Additionally, the high economic standards coupled with the huge urban population in the US as well as Canada has brought on changes in dietary patterns, and lifestyle. The mounting inclusion of fiber content in daily food and the escalating functional food production rate will also do wonders for the North American industry. The preference for fortified foods and beverages, like bakery goods, dairy products, snacks, and meat products in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S should further enhance the market share. The soaring popularity of confectionery items, health drinks, and Greek yogurt will augment the market position in the years to come.

Asia Pacific will be advancing at an impressive rate in the worldwide dietary fibers industry, in line with the mounting interest in leading a healthy lifestyle. Besides, the rise in government campaigns encouraging the intake of a nutrient-rich balanced diet also bolsters the industry demand.

