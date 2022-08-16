Tracy Cho is Named Chief Executive of Qeepsake, the Journaling App for Families

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qeepsake , a digital service for families to capture, store and share moments and milestones, today announces the appointment of Tracy Cho as its new CEO. Cho joins Qeepsake as an experienced leader in the digital media and lifestyle industry.



“Tracy’s record of growing consumer businesses, and her perspective as a new mom, make her the right leader to drive Qeepsake’s next phase of growth,” said Cliff Sirlin, Board Director and Managing Partner, LaunchCapital. Jeff McNeil, co-founder will remain on the team in his new role as Chief Financial Officer. “Tracy not only has a proven track record when it comes to her business acumen, she is also a strong company culture fit. The Qeepsake mission will evolve under her leadership, and she will continue to grow the Qeepsake team, brand and products in a positive and inclusive direction,” said Sirlin.

Under Cho’s leadership, Qeepsake has closed $2 million in new fundraising from investors, led by LaunchCapital. With the investment, Cho plans to build a Content Marketing team and launch a rebrand that will enhance the brand’s relevance to parents today. From 2015 to now, Qeepsake has built a large and loyal customer base of parents who rely on Qeepsake’s app and text messaging interface to capture their most important memories. With this new investment, Qeepsake aims to reach more parents, increase engagement with a more personalized user experience and grow subscription revenues. Qeepsake will also look to expand beyond its popular baby book printing service for parents to create exciting new offerings.

“I believe that Qeepsake is a wellness product that can unlock so much value to parents, caretakers and families,” Cho said. “Providing parents with a tool that takes care of their memory capturing and journaling needs in a positive way is what Qeepsake is all about. Journaling has so many health benefits but can be taxing for busy parents. Qeepsake takes that anxiety out of the equation and makes journaling one with your daily routine. I’m thrilled to join the Qeepsake team, and I can’t wait to enhance the user experience to be more intuitive and relevant to parents’ circumstances today.”

Cho’s background in women’s lifestyle media will help broaden the touchpoints between Qeepsake and its 700,000-plus members. She was most recently general manager at Recurrent Ventures, overseeing editorial and business functions for the lifestyle brands Domino, Saveur, and Jancis Robinson. She was previously a marketing leader at The Bump and Refinery29.

Qeepsake also added a new board member, Sarah Adler Hartman, to further strengthen Qeepsake’s leadership. Sarah has an extensive background in the family and media sectors and is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at The New York Times. “I like working on products that bring people joy, and I feel that Qeepsake does just that. I am excited to be part of this new phase at Qeepsake and to help advise on fresh initiatives that bring happiness and connectivity to families.”

About Qeepsake

Qeepsake helps families remember their full, authentic journey — not just the highlight reel — with a single text per day. Qeepsake Members receive daily text message questions that allow them to reflect on their day, kiddos, parenting, holidays, and more. Text, photo and video responses are then automatically organized into digital journals in Qeepsake’s 5-star rated app, which is feature-loaded with milestone questions, photo editing, collages, family sharing, and more. As members add entries, their digital journals are transformed into beautiful, custom Qeepsake Books filled with photos, stories, moments, and milestones families can cherish for a lifetime. Winner of the prestigious Mom's Choice Awards, Parent Tested Parent Approved, Parents’ Picks Awards, and featured on Shark Tank, Qeepsake has grown its member base to over 700,000 families across the U.S. and Canada who have saved over 50 million moments, milestones, and even the messes.

