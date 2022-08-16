The Global ETF Market is expected to grow by $ 10.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ETF Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314588/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ETF market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by market liquidity, regular income with fixed ETF, and growth in security trading.

The ETF market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The ETF market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fixed income ETF

• Equity ETF

• Commodity ETF

• Real estate ETF

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• the Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of bond ETFs as one of the prime reasons driving the ETF market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of inflation-indexed securities and high demand for market transparency during trading will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ETF market covers the following areas:

• ETF market sizing

• ETF market forecast

• ETF market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ETF market vendors that include Allianz Group, Amundi Austria GmbH, Betterment LLC, BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., Invesco Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Morningstar Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Blackstone Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Vanguard Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wealthfront Corp. Also, the ETF market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

