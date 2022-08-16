Dr. Gia Soublet will serve as UNCF’s Newest VP for Strategic Impact Fundraising

Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is pleased to welcome Gia Soublet, Ph.D., as vice president of UNCF’s new strategic impact investment fund (SIIF)—a major philanthropic effort set to elevate the critical work of UNCF and its 37 member historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Soublet will work directly with Senior Vice President of Principal Gifts and Strategic Investments Marc Barnes, Ph.D., and UNCF’s Office of the President to secure financial support and mobilize a team of fundraising professionals.

Soublet brings to UNCF 25 years of experience driving growth and resources for nonprofit organizations, including some of the nation’s most notable HBCUs. She is a graduate from both UNCF-member Xavier University of Louisiana and Jackson State University. Most recently, she served as vice chancellor for institutional advancement at North Carolina Central University where she oversaw all private fundraising efforts. Previously, Soublet served as vice president for institutional advancement and assistant vice president for development at Xavier University of Louisiana and has also supported major gifts and corporation and foundation relations at UNCF-member Dillard University in New Orleans.

“Dr. Soublet’s impressive track record of fundraising success and executive leadership at HBCUs make her the right person for this important role,” said Barnes. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Soublet joins UNCF during a momentous and transformative time for HBCUs. These important institutions have increasingly become a model for impact by generating outsized results and increasing social mobility for historically underfunded and marginalized communities.

“As a former UNCF scholarship recipient, graduate of two HBCUs—one being a UNCF institution, and previous work at two UNCF schools—I know first-hand how these cherished institutions impact the trajectory of their students,” said Soublet. “Philanthropists are paying attention, now more than ever.”



Soublet will officially begin her new role on Sept. 6.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 13% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 24% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.