The Global Feed Phytogenics Market is expected to grow by $ 377.39 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the feed phytogenics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing poultry industry, growing awareness about the side-effects of antibiotics as feed additives, and rising demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock.

The feed phytogenics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The feed phytogenics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Essential oils

• Herbs and spices

• Oleoresins

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of encapsulated technology as one of the prime reasons driving the feed phytogenics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for processed meat products and launch of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the feed phytogenics market covers the following areas:

• Feed phytogenics market sizing

• Feed phytogenics market forecast

• Feed phytogenics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading feed phytogenics market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVT Natural Products Ltd., BASF SE, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Complete Solution for Poultry Inc., DOSTOFARM GmbH, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Miavit GmbH, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Novus International Inc., Nutrex NV, Nutricare Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and Phytosynthese. Also, the feed phytogenics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

