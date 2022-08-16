Colorado State University Global Names Patti Arroyo Vice President of Finance and Administration

Aurora, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) President Pamela Toney has named Patti Arroyo as Vice President of Finance and Administration. Her appointment was effective as of Aug. 1. In her role, Arroyo will guide the university’s financial strategy, budgeting, and forecasting to ensure future growth. She will oversee the accounting, student finance, human resources, and information technology departments.

Arroyo’s appointment signals CSU Global’s dedication to strengthening operational efficiencies, maintaining healthy financial growth, and providing a high-quality employee experience through its human resources and information technology departments.

“We are thrilled to bring Patti on board to spearhead our financial and administrative efforts,” said President Toney. “With her extensive experience in higher education and managing large budgets, she is the right leader to advance our financial goals as a university and foster a strong administration team to continuously improve the employee experience for our staff and faculty.”

Arroyo comes to CSU Global with over 30 years of finance and administration experience, nearly 16 of which have been in higher education. Most recently, she served as the vice president of finance and administration at Front Range Community College (FRCC) in Colorado. Arroyo’s higher education experience also includes roles as the director of budgets and auxiliary services and the director of continuous process improvement at FRCC, as well as a consultant to the Colorado Community College System. In these roles, Arroyo led the management of the college’s $100M+ budget, streamlined the development process, built comprehensive revenue and expense forecasting models, and created a suite of practical, user-friendly financial planning and analysis tools. Prior to her positions in higher education, she held multiple leadership roles at GE Capital, a financial services company, and at ZS Associates, a management consulting firm.

“I am delighted to be selected for this role and excited to work with such a talented group of leaders at an outstanding institution of higher education dedicated to serving nontraditional learners,” said Arroyo. “I consider this appointment a great privilege and would like to thank President Toney for choosing me for this position.”

Arroyo earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

Attachment