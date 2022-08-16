The Global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 5.45 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in sports 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314585/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence market in sports provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics, rising demand for monitoring and tracking data of players in sports, and the requirement for real-time data analytics to improve performance.

The artificial intelligence market in sports analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence market in sports is segmented as below:

By Type

• Football

• Cricket

• Tennis

• Basketball

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in sports growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in intelligent processing and increasing adoption of technology such as a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence market in sports covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence market in sports sizing

• Artificial intelligence market in sports forecast

• Artificial intelligence market in sports industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market in sports vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AIBrain Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anodot Ltd., Appinventiv Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., Catapult Group International Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., RacksonsIT Developers Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sportradar AG, Stats Perform group of companies and V7 Ltd. Also, the artificial intelligence market in sports analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

