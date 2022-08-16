Positron Corporation Announces First Step in Validation of its New PET-CT Device

Niagara Falls, NY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a nuclear medicine PET imaging device systems and clinical services company, is pleased to announce that its first PET-CT system has been purchased and is in transit from its partner Neusoft Medical Systems. Positron’s system named “Affinity PET-CT" is en route from China to its validation partner in the United States, which is set to arrive in late September 2022.

This important milestone marks the beginning of the most critical step in the launch of Positron’s Affinity PET-CT nuclear imaging device. The Company will soon announce the hospital, physician, and other key parties performing and participating in the Company’s validation procedure, with performance results to follow.

The Company also expects to submit the systems 510K application to the FDA in the coming weeks.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated, “The validation and performance review of Positron’s new Affinity PET-CT is a key step for the introduction of the system to both cardiac and oncology imaging and diagnostics. I’m proud of our team, especially the many leading nuclear imaging industry parties that have all agreed to assist and perform the comprehensive studies necessary to showcase our state-of-the-art PET-CT system. All are excited to begin in September with an expected completion date by November 2022.”

About Positron: Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine PET imaging device company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography imaging - the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET technology, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron's PET only system, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET are substantial advantages to the growth of the market and Positron. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET/CT imaging device that will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full power of nuclear imaging. This same PET/CT device allows Positron to address and meet the needs and demand of the vast oncology diagnostics marketplace.

