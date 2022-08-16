Fortune and Great Place to Work® Rank Mission Cloud Services as One of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have named Mission as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces.



To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“We’re honored to receive this designation from Fortune and Great Place to Work, based directly on employee sentiment,” said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. “We’ve built our employee experience around transparency, inclusion, work-life balance, and respect for one another. Even as we’ve scaled quickly, we have not lost sight of the core values that make Mission a uniquely supportive place to work. We believe we have created a particularly special environment here, and look forward to continually honing that focus on the employee experience as we grow.”

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.



Mission continues to accrue honors for its employee experience, benefits, and leadership. Among its most recent accolades:

Inc. 5000 – Best Workplaces

– Best Workplaces The Los Angeles Business Journal – Best Place to Work

– Best Place to Work Channel Partner Insight – Best Employer to Work For

– Best Employer to Work For Built In – Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

– Best Places to Work in Los Angeles Comparably – Best Company for Leadership, Perks & Benefits, and Professional Development, Best CEO, and Best CEOs for Diversity



About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

About the Best Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Medium Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.



Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

