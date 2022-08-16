Appnovation included on the 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ in Technology

Vancouver, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global full-service digital partner, has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Technology. This is the third consecutive year that Appnovation has been included on this list, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work™ - Certified in the past year and work primarily in the Technology Industry.

According to the survey, more than 89% of employees felt a sense of camaraderie with their colleagues, and 85% felt a sense of pride in the work they do at Appnovation. In addition to the culture of open communication and innovation, Appnovation provides a range of benefits and perks for employees, including RRSP matching, MVP Awards (employee recognition program), wellness allowance, ME Days, maternity/parental top up, flexible work arrangements in a hybrid work environment, continued learning and development, and culture and social events.

Inclusion on the 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Technology list follows other industry recognition Appnovation has recently earned, including the 2022 Best Workplace for Hybrid Work, 17 Communicator Awards, and ​​shortlisted for five Creativepool Awards for its digital and creative work.

Appnovation continues to experience rapid growth through its people and clients, and is currently hiring for a range of positions. Learn more about joining Appnovation and view available roles here.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital partner that combines bold ambition with practical action to create customer-first digital solutions. We build purposeful digital solutions that deliver real impact today and serve as strong foundations for future growth.

We’re an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.







