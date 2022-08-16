Vendasta named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Technology.

Saskatoon, CANADA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The Best Workplace™ in Technology list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the Technology Industry. The award winners were determined based on the overall Trust Index score from the employees in the organization.

“We're honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in Technology. At Vendasta, we foster a culture of innovation, learning, and collaboration. Democratizing technology for local businesses is what motivates us to build our software and to use technology in innovative and creative ways. We couldn’t be more proud of the culture we’ve built, and our diverse team driving our growth and success.” said Brendan King, Vendasta CEO.

Vendasta has grown to almost 700 employees working from Saskatoon, Vancouver, Toronto, India, and across the United States. Inclusion on the Best Workplace™ in Technology list follows other industry recognition Vendasta recently received including 2022 Best Workplace™ for Today's Youth, 2022 Best Workplace™ for Hybrid Work, and 2022 Best Workplaces in Canada.

Vendasta is always looking to hire the best and brightest in technology, sales, marketing, and more. Find Vendasta’s open positions at https://www.vendasta.com/company/careers/

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 65,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca





