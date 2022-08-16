Interoperability Champion Steven Lane, MD, MPH, Joins Health Gorilla as Chief Medical Officer

Mountain View, California, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, announced today it has appointed Steven Lane, MD, MPH, former Clinical Informatics Director at Sutter Health, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

In his new role, Dr. Lane will lead Health Gorilla’s efforts to become one of the first designated Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). He will spearhead government collaborations, innovative partnerships, and accelerate our strategy to support the adoption of TEFCA nationwide.

Dr. Lane has led policy discussions and workgroups to shape landmark interoperability standards, networks, and frameworks. He is currently chairman of the Carequality Steering Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of The Sequoia Project, TEFCA’s Recognized Coordinating Entity designated by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). He also serves as a member of the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC) for the Department of Health and Human Services, the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Interoperability & HIE Committee, and the Da Vinci Project Clinical Advisory Council.

He has worked in Clinical Informatics for over 30 years, most recently as the Clinical Informatics Director of Privacy, Information Security, and Interoperability at Sutter Health, and has cared for patients as a primary care family physician for more than 35 years. In 2020, he was named as the Physician Executive Leader of the Year by HIMSS and the Association of Medical Directors of Information Systems (AMDIS).

“The healthcare industry’s future is reliant on broader access to standardized, actionable data,” said Dr. Lane. “I am very excited to see TEFCA implemented and to join Health Gorilla in their journey to serve as one of the first Qualified Health Information Networks. They are well positioned to onboard a broad range of healthcare stakeholders to the next generation national health data exchange framework.”

“Steven is one of the nation’s leading experts on health data interoperability, privacy, and policy, and I am absolutely thrilled to have him join our team,” said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Health Gorilla. “We’re ready for TEFCA and to become one of the first QHINs, and Steven is going to help us enter a new era of data exchanges.”

Dr. Lane studied at University of California at Berkeley, earning his bachelor’s degree and Master’s of Public Health, and at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), where he earned his medical degree. He is a clinical professor of Family & Community Medicine at UCSF, board certified in Clinical Informatics, and a fellow of both the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Informatics Association.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network (HIN) and interoperability platform providing permitted access to actionable patient data. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.