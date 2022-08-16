ThinkOn Receives FedNor Funding to Establish a Global Security Event Operations Centre (SOC) in North Bay

NORTH BAY, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn Inc., a Canadian-based cloud solution provider with a global footprint, is the gracious recipient of over $1 million in repayable funding from FedNor, the Government of Canada's economic development organization for Northern Ontario. The funding, announced today by the Honourable Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming and Chair of the Board of Internal Economy, will help ThinkOn establish a Global Security Event Operations Centre (SOC), create a Digital Evidence Management (DEM) archive, and launch a new Digital Public Safety (DPS) research and development (R&D) team for video storage and analytics—one of the fastest growing global data markets. The DEM archive will provide secure hosting of vendor-neutral digital evidence content management and long-term digital evidence storage for public safety organizations across Canada.



The ThinkOn Global Command Centre in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, promises 20-30 high-tech jobs and 20 co-op student placements within the next three years for Canadore College cybersecurity students. The highly secure site will act as ThinkOn’s hub for incident response and operational management, supporting its data centres located across the United States, the Caribbean region, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

“The FedNor funding allows ThinkOn to meet its growing business needs, establishing the North Bay location as our primary 24/7 security and incident management centre to be run by an elite incident response team,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO of ThinkOn. “The investment also enables us to invest in ‘growing our own,’ allowing ThinkOn to offer practicum opportunities to Canadian cybersecurity students—opportunities that will directly contribute to the future of the Canadian technology industry.”

While growth in Canada’s technology sector outpaces the overall economy, it is facing a talent shortfall as an industry. By partnering with North Bay’s Canadore College, ThinkOn fosters a meaningful connection between the industry and the talent pipeline. The FedNor funding will also factor into building and strengthening ties with the local Indigenous population.

Canadore College, where ThinkOn’s SOC will be located, is situated on the traditional territory of the Nbisiing Anishinaabeg People of the Nipissing First Nation. ThinkOn has entered a partnership with The First Peoples’ Circle on Education, a not-for-profit organization that supports and empowers Indigenous people to independently deliver services and address socio-economic conditions in their communities, ensuring Indigenous learners can study at the post-secondary level. Working with The First Peoples’ Centre, ThinkOn aspires to create jobs for Indigenous job seekers and establish bursaries for Indigenous students who want to enter into cybersecurity programs.

“Our evolving and growing relationship with the innovative and progressive Team at ThinkOn is providing significant job and experiential learning opportunities for Canadore learners and graduates,” shared Shawn Chorney, Vice President, Strategic Infrastructure, Indigenous & Learner Services, Canadore College. “With our specific shared goals of increasing opportunities for Indigenous People in the tech sector, we are working on a number of exciting initiatives to provide technical training and financial support for learners to train and consider joining the ThinkOn Team.”

ThinkOn is a 100% Canadian-owned technology company, serving both domestic and international subscribers. ThinkOn is the only Canadian supplier with the contractual capability to sell cloud-based data management services to support both Federal Government Sensitive (PBMM) workloads as well as workloads from all other levels of public sector entities in Canada. The company has received numerous accolades, including recently being named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, and to its Technology Fast 50™ list for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

About ThinkOn Inc.

ThinkOn Inc. is a cloud service provider dedicated to solving complex data problems, from infrastructure to ransomware protection, with its portfolio of innovative solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution empowers over 150 value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of more than 1,800 businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

www.thinkon.com

For further information: (press only) contact Sarah Finney, Director of Marketing, ThinkOn, Inc. sarah.finney@thinkon.com