Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Minna Raitanen Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 18489/4/4 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: August 15, 2022 Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 6.254 EUR Further details: Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan Aggregated transactions: Volume: (1): Volume: 192



